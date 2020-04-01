Suzak district lacks cars for transportation of patients, fuel, equipment

Epicenter of the spread of coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan — Suzak district — is not provided with the necessary special protective equipment. Deputy Ainura Osmonova announced at a meeting of the Parliament.

According to her, there are not enough cars to transport infected people.

«The ambulance has a few cars, they have to use other vehicles, which then become the focus of infection. The staff of the commandant’s office lacks gasoline and protective suits. Police also patrol the streets without adequate protective equipment. It is a hard time for them. It is necessary to urgently provide the district with gasoline, chlorine and protective suits,» Ainura Osmonova suggested.