Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 850,000 people

As of today, the number of people infected with the novel coronavirus has reached 858,785 globally. Online map developed by scientists says.

For a day, the figure grew by 73,076 people. At least 857,500 cases were registered outside China, and in the republic itself — 82,290.

The highest number of infected is in the USA (189,035), Italy (105,792), Spain (95,923), Germany (71,808), France (52,836) and Iran (44,605).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 180 countries.

The number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 178,000 people. During the day, the figure grew by 12,282 people.

At least 42,151 people died from the virus (growth by 4,465 people for a day), including 12,428 people — in Italy, 8,464 — in Spain and 3,523 — in France.

At least 107 cases of coronavirus have been registered in Kyrgyzstan, 343 cases — in Kazakhstan, 172 — in Uzbekistan. All these states have closed their borders to prevent spread of the virus.

The World Health Organization has announced the global outbreak of coronavirus a pandemic.