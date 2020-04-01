Tents of migrant workers from Kyrgyzstan burn down in Moscow

Tents, where about 2,000 migrant workers lived, who are building a hospital for patients with coronavirus, burned down in Moscow. User Sanzhar Kalmatai posted a video on YouTube channel.

The video shows that there are citizens of Kyrgyzstan among the migrant workers. The fire occurred on the night of March 31.

«Migrants tell that they were at their workplaces at that moment. It was cold and windy. At least 24-26 people lived in each tent. Someone made a fire in a heating stove, and most likely, the fire broke out due to a flake of fire. No one suffered, but money and documents of many of them burned down,» the video says.