10:03
USD 82.20
EUR 90.25
RUB 1.04
English

38,559 million soms allocated to support doctors in Kyrgyzstan

A part of the funds received for COVID-19 measures was directed to payment of benefits to medical workers in territories where foci of coronavirus were detected, who are involved in identification and treatment of people with coronavirus. The government reported.

The decision was made by the created commission on distribution of funds from the deposit account to finance activities aimed at eliminating coronavirus infection in Kyrgyzstan.

At least 38,559,307 soms out of the currently received 61,239,736 soms, have been allocated to pay doctors working in coronavirus affected areas.
link: https://24.kg/english/148712/
views: 93
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan creates system of mass laboratory diagnosis of coronavirus
Temporary restrictions on entry, exit of vehicles imposed in Naryn region
Infected with coronavirus contacted 5,771 people in Kyrgyzstan
Most of newly infected in Kyrgyzstan – contact persons
13 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
Number of infected with coronavirus grows by 63,400 people for a day
Coronavirus: Passport control introduced in Moskovsky district of Bishkek
Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: Exits, entrances to Talas region blocked
50.96 mln soms transferred to account for fight against coronavirus
Infected with coronavirus include 9 children, 2 - under 12 months in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
China announces end of epidemic China announces end of epidemic
26 new cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan 26 new cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan
Foreigners to be able to leave Kyrgyzstan without exit visas until May 1 Foreigners to be able to leave Kyrgyzstan without exit visas until May 1
13 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan 13 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
1 April, Wednesday
09:31
Ombudsman comments on restrictions for journalists in state of emergency Ombudsman comments on restrictions for journalists in...
09:00
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan keeps discount rate unchanged
08:49
38,559 million soms allocated to support doctors in Kyrgyzstan
31 March, Tuesday
18:23
Kyrgyzstan creates system of mass laboratory diagnosis of coronavirus
17:59
Kyrgyzstanis to be fined for breaking curfew, not wearing face mask
17:37
Temporary restrictions on entry, exit of vehicles imposed in Naryn region
17:30
Infected with coronavirus contacted 5,771 people in Kyrgyzstan
17:23
Pharmacy warehouses of Kyrgyzstan have three-month supply of medicines