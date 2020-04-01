38,559 million soms allocated to support doctors in Kyrgyzstan

A part of the funds received for COVID-19 measures was directed to payment of benefits to medical workers in territories where foci of coronavirus were detected, who are involved in identification and treatment of people with coronavirus. The government reported.

The decision was made by the created commission on distribution of funds from the deposit account to finance activities aimed at eliminating coronavirus infection in Kyrgyzstan.

At least 38,559,307 soms out of the currently received 61,239,736 soms, have been allocated to pay doctors working in coronavirus affected areas.