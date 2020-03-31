Most of newly infected in Kyrgyzstan – contact persons

Most of the newly infected in Kyrgyzstan are contact persons. The Deputy Chief of the Emergency Response Center of the Ministry of Health, Kasymbek Mambetov, told at a briefing.

According to him, 23 new cases have been registered over the past two days, only 4 of them are imported, the remaining 19 are contact persons.

«It turns out that our health care workers are doing everything to ensure recovery of patients, three people have been already discharged. And there are 15 cases in five family outbreaks for two days. This suggests that our citizens do not fully comply with all requirements of home, isolated family quarantine. The concern is that children also get infected,» Kasymbek Mambetov said.

He clarified that three patients are in intensive care unit, condition of two is moderately severe, and one — on mechanical lung ventilation.

As of today, there are 107 confirmed coronavirus cases in Kyrgyzstan. A state of emergency and curfew were imposed in the territory of Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad cities, Nookat and Kara-Suu districts of Osh region, Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region.