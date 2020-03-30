Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: Health Ministry cancels planned surgeries

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan canceled all planned surgeries. The Minister of Health Kosmosbek Cholponbaev told at a press conference.

According to him, only urgent operations are carried out in hospitals.

«The number of people turning to hospitals has declined. If you are sick, you must be at home and not go anywhere. Call the ambulance or your Family Medicine Center. Doctors will come, provide assistance, and, if necessary, will take you to a hospital,» Kosmosbek Cholponbaev told.

There are 94 confirmed coronavirus cases in Kyrgyzstan as of today. Three of the infected are in serious condition, three people recovered.

A state of emergency and curfew were imposed in the territory of Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad cities, Nookat and Kara-Suu districts of Osh region, Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region.