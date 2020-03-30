15:24
Novosibirsk-Bishkek flight passengers ask Sooronbai Jeenbekov for help

Passengers of Novosibirsk — Bishkek flight, who got stuck at Tolmachevo airport, appeal to the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov with a request to help them return to Kyrgyzstan. Irina Stepkicheva told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, more than 200 citizens of Kyrgyzstan are currently at the terminal awaiting departure to homeland.

«There are women with children, pregnant, elderly among them. They are not tourists. They found themselves in Novisibirsk on urgent matter, some of them — after surgeries and treatment. Everyone has family, children in Bishkek. But the country’s officials are not doing anything to evacuate us. They either refer to the alleged lack of places in the observation units, or the lack of tests for COVID-19. The head of the airport told us that from day to day they are waiting for decision of the Government of the Russian Federation on closure of all airports and we will be asked to leave the building. Where should we go?» she asked.

Up to date, there are 94 confirmed coronavirus cases in Kyrgyzstan. Three of the infected are in serious condition.

A state of emergency and curfew were imposed in the territory of Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad cities, Nookat and Kara-Suu districts of Osh region, Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region.
