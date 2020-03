Ten more infected with coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Government reported.

All these citizens were detected in Jalal-Abad region.

Up to date, there are 94 confirmed coronavirus cases in Kyrgyzstan. Three of the infected are in serious condition.

A state of emergency and curfew were imposed in the territory of Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad cities, Nookat and Kara-Suu districts of Osh region, Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region.