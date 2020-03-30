13:53
USD 80.20
EUR 88.31
RUB 1.03
English

Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 700,000 people

Over the past day, the number of people infected with the novel coronavirus has reached 722,289 globally. Online map developed by scientists says.

For a day, the figure grew by 57,681 people. At least 720,100 cases were registered outside China, and in the republic itself — 82,133.

The highest number of infected is in the USA (142,328), Italy (97,689), Spain (80,110), Germany (62,095), France (40,723) and Iran (38,309).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 177 countries.

The number of people who recovered after being infected with coronavirus has reached 151,901 people. During the day, the figure grew by 11,745 people.

At least 33,968 people died from the virus (growth by 3,122 people per day), including 10,779 people — in Italy, 6,803 — in Spain and 3,186 — in Hubei.

At least 84 cases of coronavirus have been registered in Kyrgyzstan, 284 cases — in Kazakhstan, 144 — in Uzbekistan. All these states have closed their borders to prevent spread of the virus.

The World Health Organization has announced the global outbreak of coronavirus a pandemic.

  • The new type of coronavirus 2019-nCoV was discovered in late December in the Chinese Wuhan city. The source of infection were animals that were sold on the local market.
link: https://24.kg/english/148501/
views: 115
Print
Related
Infected with coronavirus in Chui region - residents of Kok-Zhar village
China announces end of epidemic
272 mobile teams of doctors monitor quarantined in Kyrgyzstan
Arab charitable foundations to assist Kyrgyzstan in fight against coronavirus
Jack Ma Foundation to assist Kyrgyzstan in fight against coronavirus
3.5 mln soms transferred to special account of Osh City Hall to fight COVID-19
Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: 8,224 people under supervision of doctors
Number of infected with coronavirus grows by 67,500 people for a day
Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: Three patients are in serious condition
26 new cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
26 new cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan 26 new cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan
14 new cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan 14 new cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan
Foreigners to be able to leave Kyrgyzstan without exit visas until May 1 Foreigners to be able to leave Kyrgyzstan without exit visas until May 1
China announces end of epidemic China announces end of epidemic
30 March, Monday
13:49
Police detain 122 curfew violators in Bishkek overnight Police detain 122 curfew violators in Bishkek overnigh...
12:53
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 700,000 people
12:28
Curfew in Bishkek: Journalists not to be accredited
12:14
Home self-isolation regime introduced in Moscow
11:44
Exchange rate of U.S. dollar grows by 3 soms in Kyrgyzstan