Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 700,000 people

Over the past day, the number of people infected with the novel coronavirus has reached 722,289 globally. Online map developed by scientists says.

For a day, the figure grew by 57,681 people. At least 720,100 cases were registered outside China, and in the republic itself — 82,133.

The highest number of infected is in the USA (142,328), Italy (97,689), Spain (80,110), Germany (62,095), France (40,723) and Iran (38,309).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 177 countries.

The number of people who recovered after being infected with coronavirus has reached 151,901 people. During the day, the figure grew by 11,745 people.

At least 33,968 people died from the virus (growth by 3,122 people per day), including 10,779 people — in Italy, 6,803 — in Spain and 3,186 — in Hubei.

At least 84 cases of coronavirus have been registered in Kyrgyzstan, 284 cases — in Kazakhstan, 144 — in Uzbekistan. All these states have closed their borders to prevent spread of the virus.

The World Health Organization has announced the global outbreak of coronavirus a pandemic.