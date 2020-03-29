15:03
Migrants left without work: 400 Kyrgyzstanis leave Moscow for Bishkek

At least 400 Kyrgyzstanis departed by Moscow-Bishkek flight from Sheremetyevo airport this morning at 7.40. Representative of the Kyrgyz diaspora living in the Russian capital, Ulan Koshmatov, told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the special flight could not take all the migrants who were waiting for the flight to Kyrgyzstan.

«By the joint efforts of the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in the Russian Federation and our government, we have managed to send 400 compatriots to homeland. They have spent the last several days at the airport, waiting for a flight to Bishkek. These are migrants who have been left without work. Other 54 people could not leave. We transported them to a hostel. They will wait for the next flight,» Ulan Koshmatov told.

Migrant workers who are left without work are trying to return to Kyrgyzstan from several cities of Russia and Turkey. However, almost all flights to the Russian Federation and the Kyrgyz Republic have been canceled due to the threat of the spread of coronavirus.
