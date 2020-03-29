Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: Three patients are in serious condition

All newly infected with coronavirus are hospitalized. The Deputy Chief of the Emergency Response Center of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan, Kasymbek Mambetov, told at a briefing.

According to him, work is carried out to identify all the citizens with whom the patients contacted. They will also be placed under observation and in home quarantine. «Three of those infected are in serious condition in intensive care units, two — in Nookat district, one — in Suzak. We will send 14 doctors to the districts, who will provide assistance on the spot,» he said.

As of today, there are 84 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan. A state of emergency and curfew were imposed in the territory of Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad cities, Nookat and Kara-Suu districts of Osh region, Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region.