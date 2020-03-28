Organized crime group member killed in Naryn

A member of an organized crime group, Almaz Sulaimanov, nicknamed Limonti, was killed in Naryn today. Sources in law enforcement agencies informed 24.kg news agency.

It is known that he was stabbed to death.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs did not officially comment on the information.

Recall, he was serving his sentence in the penal colony No. 16 in Belovodskoye village, Chui region. In August 2019, he was transferred to a penal settlement in Balykchi, as he had served most of his prison term.

Almaz Sulaimanov was convicted of double murder, robbery and extortion. In 1999, the Naryn District Court sentenced Limonti to be shot, but a moratorium was imposed on the execution of death sentences.

In 2006, he was sentenced to 30 years to be served in a special regime colony. In 2008, the Alamedin District Court released Almaz Sulaymanov based on a certificate that the criminal had the last stage of tuberculosis. A few years later he was again detained and sentenced to 20 years in prison. However, the State Penitentiary Service noted that his prison term was supposed to end in 2023.