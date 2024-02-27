Organized crime group member detained with drugs in Talas

A member of an organized criminal group was detained with drugs in Talas. The Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

According to the ministry, information was received at the end of January that some man named Temke was storing and selling narcotic drugs.

The person named Temke turned out to be a resident of Talas region, 46.

During a search of the suspect’s home, marijuana was found and seized.

The citizen is registered with the Ministry of Internal Affairs as a member of the organized criminal group Talas Brigadasy.

A criminal case was opened. Additional investigative actions are carried out.