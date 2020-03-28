16:13
Woman with suspected coronavirus dies of pneumonia in Ala-Buka

An 82-year-old woman with suspected coronavirus died in Ala-Buka Territorial Hospital of Kyrgyzstan. The Deputy Minister of Health of the country Kasymbek Mambetov told at a briefing.

According to him, the woman had chronic heart disease, but her death is not related to coronavirus.

«The citizen came from abroad; she is 82 years old. The woman was hospitalized for observation to Ala-Buka hospital. She had symptoms of coronavirus, but repeated testing showed a negative result. Doctors from Bishkek came to the rescue, but despite all the measures, she died of pneumonia,» Kasymbek Mambetov said.

There are 58 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kyrgyzstan. A state of emergency and curfew were imposed in the territory of Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad cities, Nookat and Kara-Suu districts of Osh region, Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region.
