Turkey suspends flights to other countries due to coronavirus

Turkey has stopped air communication with foreign countries due to coronavirus pandemic. RIA Novosti reported with reference to an address of the leader of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan to citizens.

«Today we have adopted a new package of measures with the goal of calmness and for the sake of the future of our people. International air traffic is completely stopped. It is necessary to obtain permission from the governors for long-distance trips, this applies to 30 major cities. A minimum number of employees will work at companies. We continue to stay at home, to isolate ourselves,» Erdogan said in the address to the nation.

He added that 42 people in the country were cured of coronavirus, 344 are in intensive care units. The number of infected people in the country increased by more than 2,000 per day — up to 5,698, the number of deaths — 92.

Earlier, Turkey authorities announced closure of cafes, restaurants, swimming pools, baths, hairdressers, gyms, parks, shopping centers (except grocery supermarkets), ban of all public events, including collective prayers in mosques. Citizens over 65 years old are barred from leaving their houses.

The World Health Organization announced the outbreak of novel coronavirus COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11. According to the latest WHO data, more than 509,000 people are already infected in the world, over 23,000 have died.

There are 58 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kyrgyzstan. A state of emergency and curfew were imposed in the territory of Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad cities, Nookat and Kara-Suu districts of Osh region, Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region.