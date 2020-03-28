13:11
New coronavirus cases not registered in Kyrgyzstan

New cases of coronavirus have not been registered in Kyrgyzstan for a day. The Head of the Public Health Department Ainura Akmatova told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, the condition of those who undergo treatment in hospitals is stable. But no one has been discharged so far. Two people are still in the intensive care unit.

There are 58 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kyrgyzstan. A state of emergency and curfew were imposed in the territory of Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad cities, Nookat and Kara-Suu districts of Osh region, Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region.
