Streets disinfection continues in Bishkek

Disinfection of sanitary zone in the central part of Bishkek continues this morning. Reader sent a video of the disinfection to 24.kg news agency.

The area bounded by Akhunbaev, 7 April Streets, Zhibek Zholu Avenue, Osmonkul Street, Molodaya Gvardiya Boulevard has been closed for movement of vehicles for the 3rd day in a row due to intensive disinfection work.

According to Bishkek City Hall, 26 street flusher trucks and five Belarus mini tractors are involved in the work.

There are 58 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kyrgyzstan. A state of emergency and curfew were imposed in the territory of Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad cities, Nookat and Kara-Suu districts of Osh region, Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region.