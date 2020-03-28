11:39
USD 80.20
EUR 88.31
RUB 1.03
English

Streets disinfection continues in Bishkek

Disinfection of sanitary zone in the central part of Bishkek continues this morning. Reader sent a video of the disinfection to 24.kg news agency.

The area bounded by Akhunbaev, 7 April Streets, Zhibek Zholu Avenue, Osmonkul Street, Molodaya Gvardiya Boulevard has been closed for movement of vehicles for the 3rd day in a row due to intensive disinfection work.

According to Bishkek City Hall, 26 street flusher trucks and five Belarus mini tractors are involved in the work.

There are 58 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kyrgyzstan. A state of emergency and curfew were imposed in the territory of Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad cities, Nookat and Kara-Suu districts of Osh region, Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region.
link: https://24.kg/english/148332/
views: 137
Print
Related
Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: Issyk-Kul residents disinfect their houses
Four Kyrgyzstanis tested positive for coronavirus abroad
Transparent fundraising resource for fight against coronavirus launched
Citizens of Kyrgyzstan from Grand Princess ship discharged from quarantine
Most of new coronavirus cases – contact persons
14 new cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan
Streets of Bishkek disinfected with calcium hypochlorite solution
IMF allocates $ 120.9 million to Kyrgyzstan to fight against coronavirus
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 500,000 people
Kazakhstan reports first death from coronavirus
Popular
State of emergency announced in Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad State of emergency announced in Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad
All information about coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan available on covid.kg All information about coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan available on covid.kg
Curfew imposed in Bishkek Curfew imposed in Bishkek
At least 26 new cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan At least 26 new cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan
28 March, Saturday
11:32
Permissible air pollution level exceeded in all Bishkek districts Permissible air pollution level exceeded in all Bishkek...
10:27
Streets disinfection continues in Bishkek
10:14
At least 98 people to be fined for breaking curfew in Bishkek
10:06
Police detain 223 curfew violators overnight in Kyrgyzstan
09:57
Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: Issyk-Kul residents disinfect their houses
27 March, Friday
18:22
Emergency situation in Tokmak: 300 volunteers to patrol the city
18:10
Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan talk over the phone
17:53
IMF loan of $ 120.9 million to be used for budget support in Kyrgyzstan