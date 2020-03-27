Four Kyrgyzstanis tested positive for coronavirus abroad

Four Kyrgyzstanis have tested positive for coronavirus abroad. The head of the Public Health Department of Kyrgyzstan Ainura Akmatova told at a briefing.

According to her, one case was registered in a Kyrgyzstani in the UAE, and 3 — in Pakistan.

«Another citizen of Kyrgyzstan tested negative in Spain, but he is in home quarantine,» she said.

Ainura Akmatova added that the condition of all citizens is satisfactory.

As of today, there are 58 COVID-19 cases in Kyrgyzstan. A state of emergency and curfew were imposed in the territory of Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad cities, Nookat and Kara-Suu districts of Osh region, Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region.