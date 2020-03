At least 11 doctors got infected with coronavirus in Uzbekistan. RIA Novosti reported.

The President of the country Shavkat Mirziyoyev voiced such data during a video conference.

The head of state said that healthcare workers, who got infected with COVID-19 during treatment of patients, will get one-time compensation in the amount of 100 million sums ($ 10,500).

Uzbekistan reported about 83 cases of coronavirus.