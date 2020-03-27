15:52
Most of new coronavirus cases – contact persons

Most of the new coronavirus cases are contact persons. Head of the Public Health Department of Kyrgyzstan Ainura Akmatova told at a briefing.

According to her, 5 out of 14 newly infected returned from Umrah, 9 cases — are contact persons.

«Persons who were in contact with all patients have been identified. They were placed in home quarantine. Condition of all of them is stable,» she said.

Ainura Akmatova added that 5 out of 6 patients, who were in intensive care unit, have been transferred to wards.

As of today, there are 58 COVID-19 cases in Kyrgyzstan. A state of emergency and curfew were imposed in the territory of Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad cities, Nookat and Kara-Suu districts of Osh region, Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region.
