At least 14 new cases of coronavirus have been registered in Kyrgyzstan. The Head of the Public Health Department Ainura Akmatova told at a briefing.

According to her, new cases have been detected in Jalal-Abad and Osh.

As of today, there are 58 COVID-19 cases in Kyrgyzstan. A state of emergency and curfew were imposed in the territory of Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad cities, Nookat and Kara-Suu districts of Osh region, Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region.