Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: Parliamentary elections could be postponed

Parliamentary elections could be postponed in Kyrgyzstan. Deputy of the Parliament Natalya Nikitenko informed 24.kg news agency.

According to her, there is such a probability and it is quite high.

«We all witness the global changes in the lives of entire countries and continents in connection with the coronavirus pandemic. Our country is not an exception. A state of emergency has been introduced in a number of regions; some rights of citizens are limited to protect their most important right — the right to life and health. Of course, we all expect that the measures taken will stop the spread of the virus in the country and cure the sick. But it is difficult to make forecasts here, since after an acute period there should be a period of recovery, continued compliance with hygiene rules and prevention of a new outbreak. This period may last indefinitely. I believe that we can not choose between political situation and people’s health and life,» Natalya Nikitenko said.

The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan has not yet commented on a possible postponement of the date of parliamentary elections. «I still can’t say whether the election campaign will be postponed,» Gulnara Dzhurabaeva, a member of the commission, said.

Earlier, elections to local councils were suspended by a presidential decree.

At least 44 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Kyrgyzstan as of today. The state of emergency and curfew were introduced in Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad cities, in Nookat and Kara-Suu districts of Osh region, in Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region from March 25 to April 15.
