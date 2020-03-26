U.S. and UK Ambassadors to Kyrgyzstan join #challenge20sec

The #challenge20sec was launched on the Internet. The Ambassadors of the USA and Great Britain to Kyrgyzstan have already joined it.

The challenge rule is simple: you need to shoot a short video, tag and name three friends to whom you pass the baton.

The head of the American diplomatic mission posted the video on Facebook.

«Along with quarantine, we can protect ourselves and help prevent the spread of COVID-19 virus, if we wash our hands regularly for 20 seconds with soap and water,» Donald Lu said.

He reminded that when participating in the challenge you should use the hashtags in your posts: #koldu20secundzhuu; #moiruki20sekund; #challenge20sec.

His colleague Charles Garrett posted a similar video on Instagram.

At least 44 confirmed cases of COVID-19 were registered in Kyrgyzstan.

The state of emergency and curfew were introduced in Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad cities, in Nookat and Kara-Suu districts of Osh region, in Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region from March 25 to April 15.