10:55
USD 79.74
EUR 86.37
RUB 1.03
English

Mikhail Myasnikovich: EAEU market destabilization should not be allowed

«It is advisable to take a number of decisions to prevent destabilization of the EAEU’s internal market due to introduction of unilateral bans and restrictions by our countries,» Mikhail Myasnikovich, Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), said at a video conference.

According to the EEC press service, development of measures to combat coronavirus has become the main topic of the agenda of the extraordinary meeting of the Commission’s Council. Given the difficult epidemiological situation in all countries, it was held in a video conference format.

Mikhail Myasnikovich noted that «there has been no stabilization of coronavirus incidence in the countries of the union so far. There are problems in the work of production and monetary sectors.» He stressed that the state bodies of the EAEU countries make systemic and operational decisions. The EEC Board monitors the situation, sent a review of the necessary measures to the Union countries, made certain recommendations.

«It is advisable to make a number of decisions in order to prevent destabilization on the domestic market. The relevant documents were adopted by the EEC Board and sent to the members of the Council. This is a necessary measure, which is in the legal field of the Eurasian Economic Union. In particular, restrictions are proposed on the export of certain goods outside the EAEU that are urgently needed by citizens of its member countries on the domestic market. It is planned to provide some benefits for the import of socially significant consumer goods. Today, the union is being tested for strength. Decisions must be consistent. It cannot be otherwise,» Mikhail Myasnikovich stressed.
link: https://24.kg/english/148040/
views: 89
Print
Related
EAEU to take joint measures to combat spread of coronavirus
Uzbekistan to join EAEU as an observer
Kyrgyzstan to introduce electronic passports of vehicles
Sooronbai Jeenbekov: Pros from EAEU surpass negative aspects
Number of Kyrgyzstanis dissatisfied with accession to EAEU growing
102 Kyrgyz companies may supply goods to EAEU countries
Jeenbekov: Kazakhstan does not comply with EAEU agreement
Sooronbai Jeenbekov: EAEU - priority of Kyrgyzstan’s policy
New EEC Head to pay official visit to Kyrgyzstan
Import or export of $100,000 to EAEU countries. Customs Service's explanations
Popular
Two more coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan Two more coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
State of emergency announced in Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad State of emergency announced in Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad
Curfew imposed in Bishkek Curfew imposed in Bishkek
Newly infected with coronavirus also arrived from Umrah Newly infected with coronavirus also arrived from Umrah
26 March, Thursday
10:36
Permissible air pollution level exceeded in all Bishkek districts Permissible air pollution level exceeded in all Bishkek...
10:31
Public Service Centers of Bishkek to be temporarily closed for disinfection
10:24
About 160 people detained in Bishkek for violating curfew
10:10
Six infected with coronavirus are in intensive care unit in Kyrgyzstan
10:04
Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: New cases not registered
25 March, Wednesday
18:02
Citizen of France with suspected coronavirus in home quarantine in Bishkek