All public transport stops working in Bishkek today. Press service of the Government of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Citizens who need to leave their homes must walk.

«Before leaving your house, you must write down your address, phone number, passport details and the address of the pharmacy or store where you are going on a sheet of paper. If you are stopped by patrol police, you must show them the route sheet,» the press service said.

As of today, there are 42 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan. The state of emergency and curfew are introduced in Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad cities, in Nookat and Kara-Suu districts of Osh region, in Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region from March 25 to April 15.