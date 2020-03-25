15:07
USD 78.88
EUR 85.39
RUB 1.00
English

All public transport stops working in Bishkek today

All public transport stops working in Bishkek today. Press service of the Government of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Citizens who need to leave their homes must walk.

«Before leaving your house, you must write down your address, phone number, passport details and the address of the pharmacy or store where you are going on a sheet of paper. If you are stopped by patrol police, you must show them the route sheet,» the press service said.

As of today, there are 42 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan. The state of emergency and curfew are introduced in Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad cities, in Nookat and Kara-Suu districts of Osh region, in Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region from March 25 to April 15.
link: https://24.kg/english/147952/
views: 138
Print
Related
Public transport to work during state of emergency
Emergency situation regime in Kyrgyzstan: Buses run in Bishkek
Public transport to stop working in Bishkek
Public transport in Bishkek to be disinfected four times a day
Control over public transport tightened in Osh city
Public transport to run until 3.00 am on New Year’s Eve
Cameras installed in Bishkek buses, trolleybuses and minibuses
Travel by minibuses for children from low-income families to be free in Osh
Public transport in Bishkek to have DVRs by the end of July
Bishkek City Administration decided on minibus fare increase
Popular
Security Council recommends emergency regime from March 22 for a month Security Council recommends emergency regime from March 22 for a month
Two more coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan Two more coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
Six more cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan Six more cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan
State of emergency announced in Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad State of emergency announced in Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad
25 March, Wednesday
14:25
All public transport stops working in Bishkek today All public transport stops working in Bishkek today
14:12
Kyrgyzstanis in USA start raising money for doctors in home country
14:01
Man spreading rumors arrested in Osh region of Kyrgyzstan
13:48
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 420,000 people
12:35
New coronavirus cases not registered in Kyrgyzstan