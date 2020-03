Man who was spreading rumors was arrested in Osh region of Kyrgyzstan. Press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan reported.

A 37-year-old native of Tepe-Korgon village in Osh region of Kyrgyzstan, Shabdan Borombaev, was detained on March 23.

He spread rumors through the social media that the coronavirus was intentionally created by the authorities and urged not to get vaccinated. A legal assessment will be given to his actions.

The SCNS recalls that criminal liability is provided for dissemination of false information within the framework of the legislation of the Kyrgyz Republic.