Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Olympic Games, which were supposed to take place in Tokyo from July 24 to August 9, were postponed. Deutsche Welle reports.

The decision was made after a telephone conversation between the Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe and the head of the International Olympic Committee, Thomas Bach, yesterday. The head of the Japanese government made this proposal to postpone the Olympic Games, which was 100 percent supported by the head of the IOC.

Earlier, the National Olympic Committees of Germany, Norway, Spain, New Zealand, the USA, France and other countries urged to postpone the date of the Games. The Olympic Union in Germany supported the initiative. German politicians also criticized the IOC’s wait-and-see tactics regarding the date of the 2020 Olympic Games.