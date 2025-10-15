Kyrgyz athletes selected to receive Olympic scholarships (list)

The National Olympic Committee (NOC) of Kyrgyzstan has announced the names of athletes who will receive Olympic scholarships.

The list includes 18 athletes representing eight sports. Each recipient will receive a monthly stipend of $500 from September 2025 to July 2028.

The ceremony for awarding the first scholarships took place at the NOC office.

«This scholarship program allows athletes to focus on their training process, improve their skills, and successfully represent Kyrgyzstan at the Olympic Games,» the NOC said in a statement.

The recipients of the Olympic scholarships are:

Akzhol Makhmudov, Greco-Roman wrestling;

Zholaman Sharshenbekov, Greco-Roman wrestling;

Ernazar Akmataliev, freestyle wrestling;

Bekzat Almaz uulu, freestyle wrestling;

Aisuluu Tynybekova, freestyle wrestling;

Meerim Zhumanazarova, freestyle wrestling;

Aiperi Medet kyzy, freestyle wrestling;

⁠Kalmira Bilimbekova, freestyle wrestling;

Ikhtiyar Nyshonov, boxing;

Myrzakir Koshaliev, boxing;

Zarina Asanova, boxing;

⁠Denis Petrashov, swimming;

Erlan Sherov, judo;

Adina Kochkonbaeva, judo;

Rodion Tuigunov, rowsport;

Aruuke Talantbekova, shooting;

Asel Sharbekova, archery;

Ainuska Kalil kyzy, track and field.

The NOC of the Kyrgyz Republic also added that 10 athletes received scholarships before the Tokyo Olympics, and 15 before the Paris Olympics.