Winter Olympics: Kyrgyz skier Artur Saparbekov takes 94th place

Kyrgyz athlete Artur Saparbekov competed at his first Winter Olympics in Italy.

According to the Games’ website, the freestyle cross-country skiing competition began on February 10, with 94 athletes competing.

Saparbekov started the qualifying round with number 91. He completed the first 800 meters in 2 minutes 23.8 seconds and crossed the finish line in 4 minutes 36.85 seconds, taking 94th place overall.

Following the qualifying round, the top 30 athletes advanced to the quarterfinals. Johannes Klaebo from Norway took first place.

On February 13, Saparbekov will compete in the 10-kilometer freestyle race.
link: https://24.kg/english/361484/
