Opening ceremony of XXV Winter Olympic Games held in Italy

The XXV Winter Olympic Games officially opened in Italy on February 6.

For the first time in Olympic history, the opening ceremony was held simultaneously in four cities—Milan, Cortina d’Ampezzo, Predazzo, and Livigno—allowing athletes to attend ceremonies in the cities where they will compete.

The ceremony was organized by Balich Wonder Studio. Its founder and creative director, Marco Balich, has produced 14 Olympic ceremonies.

The main show at San Siro Stadium was dedicated to Italy’s historical and cultural heritage and national identity. The Olympic flame was lit in two cauldrons: in Milan by alpine skiing legends Alberto Tomba and Deborah Compagnoni, and in Cortina d’Ampezzo by alpine skier Sofia Goggia.

During the final part of the ceremony, speeches were delivered by Giovanni Malagò, President of the Milano Cortina 2026 Organizing Committee, and Kirsty Coventry, President of the International Olympic Committee, for whom these Games mark her first Olympics in the role. Italian President Sergio Mattarella officially declared the Games open.

The XXV Winter Olympic Games 2026 are held from February 6 to 22, and the Paralympic Winter Games will be held from March 6 to 15. A total of 2,871 athletes from 93 countries will compete, with 116 sets of medals to be awarded across 16 sports disciplines.
