2026 Winter Olympics: Kyrgyzstan to be represented by two athletes

Two athletes will represent Kyrgyzstan at the upcoming XXV Winter Olympic Games in Italy.

The national team includes Timur Shakirov (alpine skiing), coached by Igor Borisov, and Artur Saparbekov (cross-country skiing), a student of coach Alexander Levdansky.

The cross-country skiing competitions will be held in Val di Fiemme. Artur Saparbekov will compete in the classic sprint and the 10-kilometer freestyle.

Timur Shakirov has been entered in the giant slalom and slalom. The competitions will be held at the Bormio ski resort.

The 2026 Winter Olympics will be held in Italy from February 6 to 22, and the Winter Paralympic Games will be held from March 6 to 15.
