11:32
USD 87.45
EUR 103.64
RUB 1.14
English

State Sports Agency unveils Kyrgyzstan’s uniform for Winter Olympics

The State Agency for Physical Culture and Sports has unveiled the uniforms in which the Kyrgyz national team will compete at the Winter Olympic Games in Italy, to be held in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo.

According to the agency, a white ceremonial outfit has been prepared for the opening ceremony.

«For training sessions, athletes will use dark blue sportswear. It has been designed in line with international requirements and is intended to ensure the comfort and safety of the athletes,» the statement says.

Kyrgyzstan will be represented at these Winter Olympic Games by two athletes: Timur Shakirov (alpine skiing) and Artur Saparbekov (cross-country skiing).
link: https://24.kg/english/360335/
views: 164
Print
Related
2026 Winter Olympics: Kyrgyzstan to be represented by two athletes
Kyrgyz athletes selected to receive Olympic scholarships (list)
Kyrgyzstan begins preparations for 2028 Olympics
Kyrgyzstan’s Olympians exempted from paying income tax on bonuses
Winners of Paris Olympics awarded in Talas
Olympics 2024: Sardana Trofimova receives 500,000 soms, Chevrolet Tracker
Personal coach of Munarbek Seyitbek uulu receives two-room apartment
Osh City Hall presents boxer Munarbek Seyitbek uulu with three-room apartment
Olympics 2024: Kyrgyzstan’s team was not tested for coronavirus
Several Olympic medalists from Kazakhstan test positive for coronavirus
Popular
Danone recalls baby formula in Germany, brand's products also sold in Kyrgyzstan Danone recalls baby formula in Germany, brand's products also sold in Kyrgyzstan
Earthquake hits Naryn: Tremors up to 4 points, no damage reported Earthquake hits Naryn: Tremors up to 4 points, no damage reported
EU plans to impose sanctions against Kyrgyzstan for aiding Russia EU plans to impose sanctions against Kyrgyzstan for aiding Russia
Air quality improvement project discussed with World Bank at Bishkek City Hall Air quality improvement project discussed with World Bank at Bishkek City Hall
3 February, Tuesday
11:20
Sadyr Japarov transfers vehicle inspection to Presidential Affairs Department Sadyr Japarov transfers vehicle inspection to Presiden...
11:01
Group supplying phone scammers with accounts, SIM cards detained in Kyrgyzstan
10:47
Three four-year-old children drown in Sokuluk district
10:43
Consul General briefs MPs on convicted Kyrgyzstanis in Antalya
10:12
List of organizations receiving membership fees from Kyrgyzstan revised