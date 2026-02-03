State Sports Agency unveils Kyrgyzstan’s uniform for Winter Olympics

The State Agency for Physical Culture and Sports has unveiled the uniforms in which the Kyrgyz national team will compete at the Winter Olympic Games in Italy, to be held in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo.

According to the agency, a white ceremonial outfit has been prepared for the opening ceremony.

«For training sessions, athletes will use dark blue sportswear. It has been designed in line with international requirements and is intended to ensure the comfort and safety of the athletes,» the statement says.