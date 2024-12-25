Kyrgyzstan begins preparations for 2028 Olympics

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Edil Baisalov held a working meeting dedicated to preparations for the XXXIV Olympic Games and XVIII Paralympic Games, which will be held in 2028 in Los Angeles (USA).

The main focus was on analyzing the experience of Kyrgyz athletes in the Summer Olympic Games in Paris. Edil Baisalov noted the success and outlined the key areas for further improvement of athletes’ training.

«More than 10,000 athletes from 206 countries participated in the Paris Olympics. Kyrgyzstan was represented by 16 athletes, thanks to whom our country took 68th place in the overall medal standings and 15th place among Asian countries. Six athletes won medals, which allowed Kyrgyzstan to take first place in the ratio of the number of participants and medals among all participating countries. In the upcoming Olympic Games, our country intends not only to repeat the success at the Paris Games, but also to significantly improve its position in the international sports arena,» Edil Baisalov said.

Following the meeting, it was instructed to develop a comprehensive plan for preparation for the Games, which includes measures to improve the training base, strengthen the human resources of coaches and ensure the participation of athletes in international competitions to increase their competitiveness.