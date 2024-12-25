11:50
USD 87.00
EUR 90.44
RUB 0.86
English

Kyrgyzstan begins preparations for 2028 Olympics

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Edil Baisalov held a working meeting dedicated to preparations for the XXXIV Olympic Games and XVIII Paralympic Games, which will be held in 2028 in Los Angeles (USA).

The main focus was on analyzing the experience of Kyrgyz athletes in the Summer Olympic Games in Paris. Edil Baisalov noted the success and outlined the key areas for further improvement of athletes’ training.

«More than 10,000 athletes from 206 countries participated in the Paris Olympics. Kyrgyzstan was represented by 16 athletes, thanks to whom our country took 68th place in the overall medal standings and 15th place among Asian countries. Six athletes won medals, which allowed Kyrgyzstan to take first place in the ratio of the number of participants and medals among all participating countries. In the upcoming Olympic Games, our country intends not only to repeat the success at the Paris Games, but also to significantly improve its position in the international sports arena,» Edil Baisalov said.

Following the meeting, it was instructed to develop a comprehensive plan for preparation for the Games, which includes measures to improve the training base, strengthen the human resources of coaches and ensure the participation of athletes in international competitions to increase their competitiveness.
link: https://24.kg/english/315301/
views: 170
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan’s Olympians exempted from paying income tax on bonuses
Winners of Paris Olympics awarded in Talas
Olympics 2024: Sardana Trofimova receives 500,000 soms, Chevrolet Tracker
Personal coach of Munarbek Seyitbek uulu receives two-room apartment
Osh City Hall presents boxer Munarbek Seyitbek uulu with three-room apartment
Olympics 2024: Kyrgyzstan’s team was not tested for coronavirus
Several Olympic medalists from Kazakhstan test positive for coronavirus
Women's wrestling team of Kyrgyzstan among top 3 countries of 2024 Olympics
Meerim Zhumanazarova - youngest 2024 Olympics medalist among Kyrgyzstanis
Olympic silver medalist Munarbek Seyitbek uulu to get $25,000 from IBA
Popular
Sadyr Japarov asks European Parliament not to interfere in politics of KR Sadyr Japarov asks European Parliament not to interfere in politics of KR
Sadyr Japarov tells about plans to open flights to Europe Sadyr Japarov tells about plans to open flights to Europe
Sadyr Japarov demands liquidation of public organizations fighting corruption Sadyr Japarov demands liquidation of public organizations fighting corruption
Third People's Kurultai ends in Bishkek Third People's Kurultai ends in Bishkek
25 December, Wednesday
11:08
Alexander Lukashenko runs for president of Belarus again Alexander Lukashenko runs for president of Belarus agai...
10:57
Heating and hot water to be turned off in Bishkek's 6th microdistrict
10:45
Kumtor donates 260,000 soms to Children's Home for purchase of equipment
10:31
New sports and fitness complex opened in Bishkek
10:20
Kyrgyzstan begins preparations for 2028 Olympics
24 December, Tuesday
17:37
Cabinet and Rosatom sign agreement on construction of wind power station
17:23
IQ Air sensors show critical smog levels in Bishkek