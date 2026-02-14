11:57
Winter Olympics: Kyrgyzstani Artur Saparbekov takes 103rd place

Kyrgyzstani Artur Saparbekov competed in the 10-kilometer cross-country skiing event at the Winter Olympics in Italy.

The freestyle medals were awarded the day before, with 113 athletes competing.

The Kyrgyz Olympic team member started 105th and finished in 27 minutes 46.9 seconds. He finished in 103rd place.

Johannes Klaebo from Norway won the Olympic gold medal, completing the distance in 20 minutes 32.6 seconds.

Previously, Artur Saparbekov competed in the sprint race, finishing 94th out of 94 competitors.
link: https://24.kg/english/361994/
views: 166
