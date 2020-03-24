Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: Officials switch to distance working

Employees of state agencies of Kyrgyzstan must be allowed to work remotely with strict compliance with sanitary measures in order to prevent further spread of coronavirus. The Deputy Prime Minister Erkin Asrandiev reported.

According to him, such a measure is provided for the period of introduction of state of emergency. It is applied to all government bodies, ministries and departments.

Recall, 42 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Kyrgyzstan as of today.

A state of emergency is introduced in Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad cities, in Nookat and Kara-Suu districts of Osh region, in Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region from March 25 to April 15.