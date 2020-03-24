16:16
Migrants from Kyrgyzstan stuck at Moscow airport ask for help

Migrants from Kyrgyzstan in Moscow cannot return to their homeland. They shot a video message to government agencies asking for help.

According to the migrants, they appealed to the Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic in Russia, they were promised to provide legal assistance on all issues, but no one answers phone calls from them now.

«We have been at Domodedovo Airport for three days. Almost everyone has no work or housing, all tickets that have been purchased to Kyrgyzstan have been annulled. We are like homeless people here,» one of them says.

Another woman says that one can leave for the Kyrgyz Republic only in business class, the ticket price is 120,000-150,000 soms.

At least 42 cases of coronavirus have been registered in Kyrgyzstan. An emergency situation regime has been introduced in the republic. Starting from tomorrow, a state of emergency is introduced in a number of districts and cities of the country. As of today, Aeroflot, Avia Traffic, Siberia, and Ural Airlines have a permission to operate flights. Passengers of these airlines can expect to return to homeland.
