Number of recovered from coronavirus exceeds 100,000 people

Up to date, the number of people who have recovered from coronavirus has reached 101,344 people. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

During the day, the figure grew by 3,011 people. At least 381,293 cases of coronavirus have been registered all over the world. Over the past day, the growth reached 45,293 people.

At least 378,500 people got infected outside China, and in the republic itself — 81,514. The highest number of infected is in Italy (63,927), the USA (46,332), Spain (35,136), Germany (29,056), Iran (23,049) and France (20,123).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 168 countries.

At least 16,572 people died from the virus (an increase of 1,931 people), including 6,077 people — in Italy, and in Spain — 2,311. Hubei has not registered a single death case over the past 24 hours. As of today, 3,153 people have died there.

At least 16 cases of coronavirus have already been registered in Kyrgyzstan. Kazakhstan reported about 62 cases, Uzbekistan — 46. All these states closed their borders to prevent spread of the virus.

The World Health Organization has announced the global outbreak of coronavirus a pandemic.

  • The new type of coronavirus 2019-nCoV was discovered in late December in the Chinese Wuhan city. The source of infection were animals that were sold on the local market.
