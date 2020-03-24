13:13
USD 77.60
EUR 83.09
RUB 0.96
English

Place of registration on new ID cards can be checked online

Developers at Infocom state-owned company urgently implemented the function of online check of a registration address in the new biometric ID cards of Kyrgyzstan. The State Registration Service told 24.kg news agency.

According to the state service, registration can be checked on the electronic services portal of SRS. Such a measure was taken in connection with the set up sanitary and epidemiological posts in cities and areas, where place of residence is checked in passports for letting citizens through.

«Given that the posts have been set up urgently, the temporarily implemented functionality will allow local employees to verify the address through a mobile phone connected to the mobile Internet. To do this, you need to enter PIN and ID card number,» the SRS said.

The day before, readers complained that people could not get through checkpoints with biometric ID cards. They were asked to show a certificate of registration.
link: https://24.kg/english/147769/
views: 117
Print
Related
Only 4.4 million Kyrgyzstanis registered at place of residence
Foreigners arrived in Kyrgyzstan can register online
Kyrgyzstan to simplify registration of foreigners
Only every 5th internal migrant registers at place of residence in Kyrgyzstan
Foreigners to be able to register at mobile centers during World Nomad Games
Registration of foreigners procedure proposed to be changed in Kyrgyzstan
SRS takes money from Uzbek citizens for accelerated registration in Issyk-Kul
Cabinet officials clarify introduction of 100 soms for mobile phone registration
State Registration Service reminds registration rules for tourists in Kyrgyzstan
Russia toughens rules of stay for migrants
Popular
Security Council recommends emergency regime from March 22 for a month Security Council recommends emergency regime from March 22 for a month
Two more coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan Two more coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
Six more cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan Six more cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan
New coronavirus cases registered in Nookat district of Kyrgyzstan New coronavirus cases registered in Nookat district of Kyrgyzstan
24 March, Tuesday
12:30
Taxis suspend work in Osh city Taxis suspend work in Osh city
12:21
HRW urges to release Azimzhan Askarov amid coronavirus threat
12:09
How to check whether you have coronavirus? Take online test
12:01
Native of Kyrgyzstan sentenced to 16 years for hitting 11 people in Moscow
11:50
Permissible air pollution level exceeded in some Bishkek districts