Place of registration on new ID cards can be checked online

Developers at Infocom state-owned company urgently implemented the function of online check of a registration address in the new biometric ID cards of Kyrgyzstan. The State Registration Service told 24.kg news agency.

According to the state service, registration can be checked on the electronic services portal of SRS. Such a measure was taken in connection with the set up sanitary and epidemiological posts in cities and areas, where place of residence is checked in passports for letting citizens through.

«Given that the posts have been set up urgently, the temporarily implemented functionality will allow local employees to verify the address through a mobile phone connected to the mobile Internet. To do this, you need to enter PIN and ID card number,» the SRS said.

The day before, readers complained that people could not get through checkpoints with biometric ID cards. They were asked to show a certificate of registration.