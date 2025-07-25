12:18
Kyrgyzstan to simplify mobile phone registration and replace operator

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed a decree aimed at modernizing the system of identification of mobile phones and other network-connected devices. The document is designed to simplify the registration process and address issues that have caused public dissatisfaction.

The government has been instructed to revise the registration rules within a month, making the procedure more accessible and user-friendly while improving service quality.

It is also proposed to replacing the current foreign operator of the system with a state-run or domestic organization. This change is intended to enhance the protection of personal data, ensure digital sovereignty, and safeguard national security interests. An information campaign will be conducted beforehand to inform citizens about the upcoming changes.

The Presidential Administration will oversee the implementation of the decree.
link: https://24.kg/english/337484/
views: 105
