Registration not required for international passports for children under 16

Starting January 23, the application process for an international passport of the Kyrgyz Republic for children under the age of 16 has been simplified. Registration at the place of residence is no longer required when applying for the document. Previously, such registration was mandatory, the press service of the state institution Kyzmat reported.

According to the agency, if one parent is unable to be present when applying for an international passport for a minor, a notarized consent is now available through the Electronic Notary information system. This allows staff to verify the document using a unique code provided by the applicant. All powers of attorney issued within the country have been integrated into the automated information systems of Public Service Centers.

In addition, it is now possible to deregister citizens from their place of residence or temporary stay based on a notarized power of attorney. Previously, the registered individual had to personally visit a Public Service Center to complete the deregistration.

For citizens replacing their ID cards, a separate ground has also been added—change of nationality based on one of the parents.

All of these changes have been implemented in accordance with Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 856 dated December 31, 2025.
