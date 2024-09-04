What should Russian citizen do when arriving in Kyrgyzstan for the first time

Gulbarchyn Turdubaeva, chief specialist of the Migration Department at the Ministry of Digital Development, told about procedures that are necessary for citizens of the Russian Federation, who arrive in Kyrgyzstan for the first time.

According to her, citizens of the Russian Federation have to first undergo short-term registration for 30 days, after which they can easily obtain a residence permit. During these 30 days, they are exempt from mandatory registration.

If the stay in Kyrgyzstan exceeds 30 days, a foreigner should visit any Public Service Center (PSC) together with the owner of the property or present a notarized consent of the owner. When applying, it is important to clarify whether the citizen plans to stay for a short period or longer. PSC employees will provide a list of necessary documents and help with further registration.

Recall, new rules for the stay of foreigners and stateless persons come into force in Kyrgyzstan from September 5.