Part of legal entities to be registered exclusively online from April 1

Registration of certain legal entities in Kyrgyzstan, including additional liability companies (ALC), joint-stock companies (CJSO, JSC) and peasant farms, will be conducted exclusively online. The Ministry of Justice’s press service reported.

The initiative aims to enhance the convenience and accessibility of business registration, simplify administrative procedures, and support entrepreneurs in developing their businesses within a digital economy.

Applicants will be able to submit all required documents and receive their registration certificate electronically without visiting government agencies.

To register, it is necessary to use Electronic Registration, Re-registration, and Termination of Legal Entities and Branches system. All documents will be signed using a digital electronic signature.

Additional information and a step-by-step guide are available on the official website of the Ministry of Justice.
