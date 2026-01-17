Rules for passport issuance and citizen registration simplified in Kyrgyzstan

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has amended several of its decisions in the field of population documentation and registration. The resolution was adopted as part of the ongoing digital transformation of public services and aims to improve their accessibility and convenience for citizens.

Amendments were made to Resolution No. 167 dated April 12, 2024, which regulates the procedure for issuing ID cards and international passports. Specifically, the concept of the Unified Notary Information System was introduced into the regulatory documents.

It has also been established that when applying for an international passport for a child under the age of 16, proof of registration or consular registration is not required.

The list of documents required to confirm an applicant’s citizenship has been clarified, including cases where data are absent from the state database or documents cannot be provided in digital form through Tunduk mobile application. In addition, the procedure for changing nationality has been regulated, including a list of supporting documents.

Separate amendments concern the procedure for the seizure and cancellation of replaced passports, as well as the issuance of documents in cases of loss.

Changes were also made to Resolution No. 435 dated July 31, 2024, which governs the rules for registering and deregistering citizens at their place of residence and stay. In particular, the use of notarized powers of attorney has been expanded in cases where data are missing from state registers.

The document will enter into force seven days after its signing.