Prime Minister addresses Kyrgyzstanis

Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev made a statement in connection with introduction of an emergency regime in Kyrgyzstan.

In his statement, he noted that the emergency situation regime was introduced in the country from March 22 to fight against coronavirus. But, unfortunately, many people still have not realized the danger of the epidemic and behave as if nothing had happened — carelessly and irresponsibly. By this they endanger the lives of those around them.

«Doctors say that anyone can get infected. Some people have good health, the other — not, and before the first symptoms of the disease that has covered almost the whole world, can appear within 14 days. Until this time, you cannot find out who infected you and whom you may have infected. The virus is not somewhere far away — it is among us. Therefore, we all need to be extremely attentive and responsible to ourselves. Stay home! This is the main requirement of the emergency situation regime!» Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev said.

He recalled that the decision to introduce the emergency situation regime was difficult. But the authorities deliberately made it, being well aware that the restrictions introduced create big problems for the economy and the daily lifestyle of hundreds of thousands of people. But there could be no other solution, because there is nothing more important than the health and safety of citizens.

«We are forced to take tough, very tough measures to protect the health of our citizens! From now on, the internal affairs bodies, patrol police and local authorities will apply the full power to those who, by their carelessness, endanger the health of other people! Frivolity is further intolerable! I really hope that all of you will take the legitimate requirements of the authorities with understanding and render them all the possible assistance!» the Prime Minister said.
