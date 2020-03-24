11:42
USD 77.60
EUR 83.09
RUB 0.96
English

12 shotguns, traumatic gun seized from residents of Jalal-Abad

At least 13 units of firearms have been seized from residents of Jalal-Abad region for a week. Press service of the Regional Police Department reported.

During a raid from March 16 to March 21, at least 12 shotguns (smooth-bore firearms) and a traumatic gun were found and seized from local residents.

The department stressed that the villagers voluntarily gave up their weapons to police officers.

«Since the beginning of the year, 54 cases of illegal possession of firearms have been detected. There were 51 facts over the same period in 2019,» the Regional Police Department said.
link: https://24.kg/english/147755/
views: 123
Print
Related
Teenager with knife and cartridges detained in Bishkek
Gun and ammunition confiscated from resident of Issyk-Kul region
Anti-tank mine found in Talas region of Kyrgyzstan
Police fine hunters 42,000 soms in Chui region
Police confiscate 215 improperly stored weapons in Bishkek
Cargo from Kyrgyzstan – 2,000 swords, knives, sabers – detained in Russia
At least 30,612 people in Kyrgyzstan have weapons
At least 1,200 weapons stolen in 2010 in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Security Council recommends emergency regime from March 22 for a month Security Council recommends emergency regime from March 22 for a month
Two more coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan Two more coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
Six more cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan Six more cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan
New coronavirus cases registered in Nookat district of Kyrgyzstan New coronavirus cases registered in Nookat district of Kyrgyzstan
24 March, Tuesday
10:47
Prime Minister addresses Kyrgyzstanis Prime Minister addresses Kyrgyzstanis
10:31
12 shotguns, traumatic gun seized from residents of Jalal-Abad
10:10
State of emergency announced in Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad
09:54
Over 2,000 violators of traffic rules registered in Bishkek for a week
09:39
All information about coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan available on covid.kg
23 March, Monday
19:20
Newly infected with coronavirus also arrived from Umrah
18:23
Two more coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
18:02
Restrictions for citizens from other districts introduced in Osh city
17:47
Muftiyat transfers 700,000 soms to account for fight against coronavirus
17:33
No problems with supply of wheat from Kazakhstan to Kyrgyzstan