12 shotguns, traumatic gun seized from residents of Jalal-Abad

At least 13 units of firearms have been seized from residents of Jalal-Abad region for a week. Press service of the Regional Police Department reported.

During a raid from March 16 to March 21, at least 12 shotguns (smooth-bore firearms) and a traumatic gun were found and seized from local residents.

The department stressed that the villagers voluntarily gave up their weapons to police officers.

«Since the beginning of the year, 54 cases of illegal possession of firearms have been detected. There were 51 facts over the same period in 2019,» the Regional Police Department said.