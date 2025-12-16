16:59
Cache of firearms discovered on outskirts of Balykchy

Officers of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) discovered a hidden cache of firearms on the outskirts of Balykchy in Issyk-Kul region during operational and investigative activities.

According to the security services, the cache contained two firearms—a Makarov pistol and a revolver. The serial numbers on the seized weapons had been deliberately removed.

Preliminary data indicate that the firearms belonged to members of organized criminal groups. It is believed that the pistols were illegally obtained and intended for use in criminal activities.

Law enforcement agencies continue investigative and operational measures to identify those involved in the illegal trafficking of weapons. An investigation is underway.
