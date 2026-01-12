Kyrgyzstan tests first domestically produced kamikaze ground robot

The domestic company Nanospace conducted combat tests of the first Kyrgyz kamikaze ground robot Karakurt. Photos and videos of the tests were published on social media.

According to the developers, a TM-62 anti-tank mine was used during the tests. The tests were successful, and the stated technical specifications were confirmed.

The company emphasized that the development and testing were made possible thanks to government support. In particular, it mentions the assistance of President Sadyr Japarov and the Chairman of the State Committee for National Security Kamchybek Tashiev.