11:54
USD 87.44
EUR 102.52
RUB 1.10
English

Preventive Arsenal operation to be conducted in Bishkek until April 1

Preventive measures Arsenal will be carried out in Bishkek until April 1, the press service of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek reported.

The aim of the operation is to detect and suppress cases of illegal storage, carrying, and trafficking of firearms, gas, traumatic, and cold weapons, as well as ammunition, and to prevent crimes committed using such weapons. Special attention is being paid to checking compliance by citizens and organizations with legislation governing the circulation of weapons.

Police officers are conducting operational and preventive actions and raids, inspecting locations where weapons may be illegally stored, carrying out public awareness activities, and monitoring owners of legally registered weapons.

Since the start of the operation, 17 weapons have been seized from illegal circulation, and measures are being taken against individuals who violated legal requirements, the department noted.
link: https://24.kg/english/357466/
views: 161
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan tests first domestically produced kamikaze ground robot
Cache of firearms discovered on outskirts of Balykchy
Kyrgyzstan develops civilian firearms management system
Arsenal of weapons confiscated from former police officer in Mailuu-Suu
CSTO to include laser and other new types of weapons in its documents
Made in Kyrgyzstan: Latest drones and armored vehicles shown in Balykchy
Cabinet updates rules for certification of civilian and service weapons
Kyrgyzstan bans production and storage of biological and toxic weapons
Weapons, wild animal horns seized in Balykchy during “Arsenal” operation
Suspects of illegal arms and ammunition trafficking detained in Bishkek
Popular
More than 76 percent of Kyrgyzstanis lead sedentary lifestyle More than 76 percent of Kyrgyzstanis lead sedentary lifestyle
U23 Asian Cup: Kyrgyzstan's national football team to play against Vietnam U23 Asian Cup: Kyrgyzstan's national football team to play against Vietnam
Nestlé recalls certain batches of baby formula in Kyrgyzstan over toxin risk Nestlé recalls certain batches of baby formula in Kyrgyzstan over toxin risk
U.S. introduces visa bond requirement for citizens of Kyrgyzstan U.S. introduces visa bond requirement for citizens of Kyrgyzstan
12 January, Monday
11:48
Kyrgyzstan tests first domestically produced kamikaze ground robot Kyrgyzstan tests first domestically produced kamikaze...
11:40
48-year-old Kyrgyz woman drowns in Malta
11:32
Speedboat collides with fishing vessel in Thailand: Kyrgyz tourists on board
11:18
Zalkarbek Tabaldiev wins gold at Yasar Dogu Tournament
11:12
BELES domestic bus production project suspended in Kyrgyzstan