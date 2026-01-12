Preventive Arsenal operation to be conducted in Bishkek until April 1

Preventive measures Arsenal will be carried out in Bishkek until April 1, the press service of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek reported.

The aim of the operation is to detect and suppress cases of illegal storage, carrying, and trafficking of firearms, gas, traumatic, and cold weapons, as well as ammunition, and to prevent crimes committed using such weapons. Special attention is being paid to checking compliance by citizens and organizations with legislation governing the circulation of weapons.

Police officers are conducting operational and preventive actions and raids, inspecting locations where weapons may be illegally stored, carrying out public awareness activities, and monitoring owners of legally registered weapons.

Since the start of the operation, 17 weapons have been seized from illegal circulation, and measures are being taken against individuals who violated legal requirements, the department noted.