Preventive Arsenal operation to be conducted in Bishkek until April 1

Preventive measures Arsenal will be carried out in Bishkek until April 1, the press service of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek reported.
Police officers are conducting operational and preventive actions and raids, inspecting locations where weapons may be illegally stored, carrying out public awareness activities, and monitoring owners of legally registered weapons.
Since the start of the operation, 17 weapons have been seized from illegal circulation, and measures are being taken against individuals who violated legal requirements, the department noted.