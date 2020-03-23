09:48
USD 83.53
EUR 90.10
RUB 1.07
English

Kyrgyzstani attempts to smuggle 4,000 face masks into Kazakhstan

A citizen of Kyrgyzstan was detained at Ak-Tilek checkpoint in Issyk-Ata district, who was trying to smuggle 4,000 face masks from Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the State Service for Combatting Economic Crimes reported.

The incident occurred yesterday at 16.00. “The man could not submit necessary permits for the detained goods. All circumstances of the case are being clarified on this fact,” the state service noted.

Citizens who have any information or who have witnessed artificially high prices for socially significant goods can contact the State Service for Combatting Economic Crimes by calling the hotline 1955 or the call center: 0312323091, 323707.     
link: https://24.kg/english/147570/
views: 62
Print
Related
Smuggling of medical masks from Kyrgyzstan for 1.4 million soms prevented
Car illegally transporting fuel and lubricants detained in Chui region
Moldavians engaged in smuggling for 7 years arrested in Kyrgyzstan
Batch of smuggled laptops for 3 million soms seized in Batken
Smuggled perfumes for 1 million soms seized in Osh region
Another attempt to smuggle fuel into Kyrgyzstan prevented
Over $ 400,000 seized from smugglers on Kyrgyz-Uzbek border
Medicines of dubious origin detained on border of Kyrgyzstan
Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan promises to systematize fight against smuggling
Large batch of smuggled tobacco from Kyrgyzstan detained in Russia
Popular
Security Council recommends emergency regime from March 22 for a month Security Council recommends emergency regime from March 22 for a month
Six more cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan Six more cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan to close air boundaries for all countries except Russia Kyrgyzstan to close air boundaries for all countries except Russia
List of temporarily canceled flights at Manas airport updated List of temporarily canceled flights at Manas airport updated
23 March, Monday
09:42
Schedule of flights from Moscow planned for March 23 changed Schedule of flights from Moscow planned for March 23 ch...
09:31
Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan purchases 5,000 express coronavirus tests
09:22
Kyrgyzstani attempts to smuggle 4,000 face masks into Kazakhstan
09:13
Driver knocks down and kills guy in hit-and-run in Bishkek
09:01
Issue of drivers in Iran resolved, they return to Kyrgyzstan
22 March, Sunday
19:21
Prime Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan discuss fight against coronavirus
19:15
Condition of two coronavirus infected moderately severe, no new cases registered
19:10
14 quarantine posts set up all over Kyrgyzstan
19:05
Emergency situation regime in Kyrgyzstan: Buses run in Bishkek
15:56
Kyrgyzstan not to stop social payments due to emergency situation regime