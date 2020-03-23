Kyrgyzstani attempts to smuggle 4,000 face masks into Kazakhstan

A citizen of Kyrgyzstan was detained at Ak-Tilek checkpoint in Issyk-Ata district, who was trying to smuggle 4,000 face masks from Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the State Service for Combatting Economic Crimes reported.

The incident occurred yesterday at 16.00. “The man could not submit necessary permits for the detained goods. All circumstances of the case are being clarified on this fact,” the state service noted.

Citizens who have any information or who have witnessed artificially high prices for socially significant goods can contact the State Service for Combatting Economic Crimes by calling the hotline 1955 or the call center: 0312323091, 323707.