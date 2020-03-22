20:05
Prime Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan discuss fight against coronavirus

Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev had a telephone conversation with the head of the Government of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov. The Information Support Department of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The current issues of bilateral cooperation, coronavirus situation in the republics and measures taken to prevent its spread, issues related to the Kyrgyz-Uzbek state border were discussed.

«The parties agreed to quickly exchange data on pressing issues. Deliveries of food and other goods imported from the neighboring country will be carried out without restriction in the normal mode,» the statement says.

As of today, at least 14 cases of coronavirus have been registered in the country. An emergency situation regime has been introduced in Kyrgyzstan.

At least 43 cases of coronavirus have been registered in Uzbekistan as of today.
